Bring Out the Fortune of Online Slots Game

The medieval crusades represented a period of great courage and power play, and reversals in fortune. This period in history inspired countless works of literature and art. Even today, popular media is still infused with mythical and fantastical stories. This insight is behind Crusade of Fortune Slots. This slot game is based on the timeless theme of seeking out massive wealth and fortune through overcoming seemingly impossible obstacles. The game’s icons feature middle-earth characters, including symbols like the Iron breaker, Bright Wizard, Dwarf Hammerer and the High Elf.

If they are lucky enough to win the jackpot, players can win as much as 300,000. The Bright Wizard is the wild symbol. The wild symbol in a slot machine game refers to an icon that can be substituted with other symbols to allow a player to get a winning combination on each activated Payline. The Dwarf Hammerer is the scatter symbol. The scatter symbol is an icon that allows a player to win more in a slot machine game.

Multiply winnings: A minimum of two Dwarf Hammerers can multiply a player’s bet by two to 200 times. The more scatter symbols that appear on the reels, then the more the bet multiplies. Activate free spinning rounds: Players of mega888 who have three or more Dwarf Hammerer icons will be eligible for a Free Spin Bonus Round. This increases their chances of winning and gives them the chance to play a Battle Bonus Round. Other values: A 3 Dwarf Hammerer equals 10, 4 Dwarf Hammerer icons equals 20 free spins and 5 Dwarf Hammerer icons gives players 30 free spins.

Special Rounds

The special sounds can also increase the chances of winning. All winnings can be equal to three times the amount of the Free Spin Bonus Round. The player will receive additional spins if there are three scatter symbols. Only after reaching this round and getting at minimum three Rocs Bonus symbols on an activated line, can a player activate the Battle Bonus Round. The Battle Bonus Round is the most fun round. The Battle Bonus Round is where players are given their swords and must use them to fight an orca. Coin prizes are awarded for successful attacks and cunning parries. All game buttons on a Battle Bonus game are deactivated. These buttons can be reactivated when the game is over. You can adjust your bet level, increase or decrease the number of pay lines, spin the reels, choose the maximum bet and select the bet amount per Payline.